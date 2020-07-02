News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Jeffrey Epstein associate Ghislaine Maxwell arrested

Jeffrey Epstein associate Ghislaine Maxwell arrested
By Press Association
Thursday, July 02, 2020 - 03:15 PM

Ghislaine Maxwell – a British socialite who was accused by many women of helping procure underage sex partners for Jeffrey Epstein – has been arrested, according to the FBI.

Maxwell, who lived for years with Epstein and was his frequent travel companion on trips around the world, has been taken into custody, said FBI spokesman Marty Feely.

An indictment made public on Thursday said Maxwell “assisted, facilitated and contributed to Jeffrey Epstein’s abuse of minor girls by, among other things, helping Epstein to recruit, groom, and ultimately abuse” girls under the age of 18.

Epstein killed himself in a federal detention centre in New York last summer while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges.

Jeffrey Epstein killed himself in a federal detention centre in New York last summer (AP /Palm Beach Sheriff’s Office, File)
Jeffrey Epstein killed himself in a federal detention centre in New York last summer (AP /Palm Beach Sheriff’s Office, File)

Maxwell was accused by many women of recruiting them to give Epstein massages, during which they were pressured into sex.

The indictment included counts of conspiracy to entice minors to travel to engage in illegal sex acts, enticement of a minor to travel to engage in illegal sex acts, conspiracy to transport minors with intent to engage in criminal sexual activity, transportation of a minor with intent to engage in criminal sexual activity and two counts of perjury.

Maxwell has previously repeatedly denied wrongdoing and called some of the claims against her “absolute rubbish”.

Among the most sensational accusations was a claim by one Epstein victim, Virginia Roberts Giuffre, that Maxwell arranged for her to have sex with the Duke of York at her London townhouse.

Andrew denied her story.

Maxwell was described in a lawsuit by another Epstein victim, Sarah Ransome, as the “highest-ranking employee” of Epstein’s alleged sex trafficking enterprise.

She oversaw and trained recruiters, developed recruiting plans and helped conceal the activity from law enforcement, the lawsuit alleged.


Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Ghislaine MaxwellJeffrey Epstein

More in this Section

Boris Johnson's father Stanley criticised for Greece trip amid pandemicBoris Johnson's father Stanley criticised for Greece trip amid pandemic

Briton to remain in Pakistan jail despite overturned murder convictionBriton to remain in Pakistan jail despite overturned murder conviction

Johnny Depp’s libel claim against The Sun can go ahead next weekJohnny Depp’s libel claim against The Sun can go ahead next week

UK Government recognises Juan Guaido as president of Venezuela, High Court rulesUK Government recognises Juan Guaido as president of Venezuela, High Court rules


Lifestyle

Tom Breathnach hails the beginning of Ireland’s 2020 staycation season.Fáilte Ireland: Land of a thousand welcomes once again

It is the fourth of May, 2007. I am coming home from work, tired and scrolling through images of Trapani, Sicily - our holiday destination in a few weeks. Nothing remarkable about the journey, until I read the story of a missing girl in Praia De Luz, Portugal.Learning Points: Give Madeleine McCann's family the space to put their lives back together

Happy 4th of July! The U.S.A. is waking up this morning to its annual star-spangled birthday, but as national celebrations go, you can expect a little less sparkle in the fireworks this summer. 2020 has been a torrid time for the nation; a pandemic, a racial awakening… a Trump presidency.What happens when America's borders reopen again? Our travel expert gets the lowdown

Des O'Driscoll has your telly picks for tonight.Thursday's TV Highlights: Summer at Seven looks at the lives of young people emerging from lockdown

More From The Irish Examiner

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, July 1, 2020

  • 3
  • 8
  • 21
  • 34
  • 37
  • 47
  • 16

Full Lotto draw results »