News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Jeffrey Epstein accuser tells court she feels angry and sad at his death

Jeffrey Epstein accuser tells court she feels angry and sad at his death
By Press Association
Tuesday, August 27, 2019 - 05:38 PM

One of Jeffrey Epstein’s accusers says the late US financier was a “coward”, and she feels “very angry and sad” that he killed himself before going to trial.

Courtney Wild spoke at a Manhattan hearing on Tuesday.

Ms Wild has said she was sexually abused by Epstein when she was 14 in Palm Beach, Florida.

Razor wire fencing at the Metropolitan Correctional Centre in New York where financier Jeffrey Epstein died (Bebeto Matthews/AP)
Razor wire fencing at the Metropolitan Correctional Centre in New York where financier Jeffrey Epstein died (Bebeto Matthews/AP)

US District Judge Richard Berman said earlier in the hearing that Epstein’s August 10 death, ruled a suicide, was a “stunning turn of events”.

The judge said accusers have been included in the hearing “because of their relevant experiences”.

Ms Wild has come forward publicly and has agreed to be identified while some other accusers testified anonymously at the hearing.

Epstein had pleaded not guilty to charges he sex trafficked women in the early 2000s.

- Press Association

More on this topic

Meat plant owners granted High Court injunctions against protestersMeat plant owners granted High Court injunctions against protesters

Expert contests Jeffrey Epstein suicide finding, court toldExpert contests Jeffrey Epstein suicide finding, court told

Rapper Meek Mill pleads guilty to gun charge to resolve 12-year legal odysseyRapper Meek Mill pleads guilty to gun charge to resolve 12-year legal odyssey

Joshua Allen, son of TV chef Rachel, to be sentenced on drugs charges in November Joshua Allen, son of TV chef Rachel, to be sentenced on drugs charges in November

Jeffrey EpsteinTOPIC: Court case

More in this Section

Cyprus ‘false rape claim’ Briton says retraction was coerced, defence team saysCyprus ‘false rape claim’ Briton says retraction was coerced, defence team says

Surgeons save hand of man who suffered double-level amputationSurgeons save hand of man who suffered double-level amputation

British teenager pleads not guilty in Cyprus ‘false rape claim’ caseBritish teenager pleads not guilty in Cyprus ‘false rape claim’ case

Jeremy Corbyn leading cross-party talks to block no-deal BrexitJeremy Corbyn leading cross-party talks to block no-deal Brexit


Lifestyle

Interested in trying vegan wine? Sam Wylie-Harris asks an expert how to seek them out.Vegan wines are on the up – here’s what you need to know about them

If your conservatory’s looking a bit tired, try these ideas to make it a brighter and fresher space you’ll love to relax in.10 ways to brighten up your conservatory

Time to dig deep into the back of your wardrobe.All the early 00s fashion trends from the VMAs you won’t believe are making a comeback

On your marks, get set, bake!12 things that will definitely happen on this year’s Great British Bake Off – and we can’t wait

More From The Irish Examiner

gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, August 24, 2019

  • 5
  • 6
  • 8
  • 16
  • 29
  • 46
  • 21

Full Lotto draw results »