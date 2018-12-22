NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Jean-Claude Juncker's behaviour towards women 'grotesque', says UK MP

Saturday, December 22, 2018 - 10:41 AM

British MP Amber Rudd has launched a scathing attack on "ghastly" European Commission president Jean-Claude Juncker, criticising his behaviour with women.

Ms Rudd hit out over footage from last week's European Council meeting in Brussels, which showed him playing with a woman's hair.

Ms Rudd, a former British minister for women and equalities, branded the behaviour "grotesque" in an interview with the Telegraph.

She said he would probably have been subject to an official complaint if it happened in the UK.

Mr Juncker, a former prime minister of Luxembourg, also clashed with British Prime Minister Theresa May.

They were caught on camera having a robust discussion the day after Mr Juncker used a press conference to describe her negotiating strategy as "nebulous".

Ms Rudd replaced Esther McVey at the UK Department for Work and Pensions a month ago, having been sacked as Home Secretary over the Windrush Scandal.

In a wide-ranging interview, which will fuel speculation she has leadership ambitions, the MP was asked about Mr Juncker.

READ MORE: Investigation launched into suspected arson attack on KBC Bank branch

She said: "(He's) ghastly. What I minded before that were those pictures of the way he was holding the Prime Minister. I did not like that."

Discussing the indecent on his arrival at the European Council meeting, she added: "It's grotesque. I mean, if that happened in our Parliament I hope there would be a formal complaint.

"When I used to go the EU for meetings, I often had a terrible cold to insist that I didn't get enveloped in a bear hug.

"All the EU commissioners love doing their big hugs."

PA


