News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

‘Jealous’ student who 'caused serious amount of distress' gets 20 months for stalking

‘Jealous’ student who 'caused serious amount of distress' gets 20 months for stalking
By Press Association
Friday, June 12, 2020 - 05:29 PM

A jealous man who stalked a fellow student has been jailed in England for 20 months, police said.

Jack Blewett, 20, spent five months sending stalking emails and messages from false and encrypted accounts.

He sent abusive and threatening messages to his victim, culminating in him claiming packages would be sent to her.

One message talked about a “big finale” and featured a gun emoji.

Blewett was caught due to a combination of digital evidence found on his electronic devices, IP data from his social media accounts and forensic evidence from a handwritten note.

Blewett, of Rosehill Meadow in Heamoor, Cornwall, was sentenced at Bristol Crown Court after pleading guilty to two counts of stalking causing serious alarm or distress between September 2019 and February 2020.

READ MORE

Man charged with poisoning homeless people with hot chili pepper resin

Investigating officer David Barrie said: “Blewett’s offences caused a serious amount of distress for his victim over a prolonged period of time.

“Blewett became fixated with her and jealous of the friendships she formed.

Instead of admitting responsibility and apologising at the start of the police investigation, Blewett chose to taunt the investigating officers behind anonymous email platforms and continued to threaten the victim with escalating seriousness.

“This was a frightening and anxious time for the victim, who found herself fearing for her safety on a daily basis.” 

Mr Barrie added: “I would especially like to thank the victim for her continued co-operation and support throughout this investigation.

“Online stalking is a crime that has a horrendous impact on any victim and we’d urge anyone who finds themselves in that position to speak to us and have confidence that – like with this incident – we will treat it with the utmost seriousness.”

READ MORE

Airlines launch legal action against UK's ‘flawed’ quarantine policy

More on this topic

African king takes defamation case against blogger based in IrelandAfrican king takes defamation case against blogger based in Ireland

No evidence that Shamima Begum is a ‘victim’, UK Court of Appeal hearsNo evidence that Shamima Begum is a ‘victim’, UK Court of Appeal hears

‘I have corona, watch out’: Women jailed for police assaults at UK lockdown party‘I have corona, watch out’: Women jailed for police assaults at UK lockdown party

Three months for drunken disturbance at Cork Penny DinnersThree months for drunken disturbance at Cork Penny Dinners


Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

courtTOPIC: Courts

More in this Section

Kelly Clarkson seeks divorce from husband of nearly seven yearsKelly Clarkson seeks divorce from husband of nearly seven years

Egypt to reopen tourist destinations less hard-hit by coronavirusEgypt to reopen tourist destinations less hard-hit by coronavirus

Country group Lady Antebellum change name amid slavery association concernsCountry group Lady Antebellum change name amid slavery association concerns

Johnson and von der Leyen to hold virtual summit to break post-Brexit deadlockJohnson and von der Leyen to hold virtual summit to break post-Brexit deadlock


Lifestyle

As dusk fell at Clarke’s Road in the Cork suburb of Ballyphehane on a chilly and blustery Thursday night, a scene that might have caused alarm a short few months ago began to unfold. Five men wearing hazmat suits, safety goggles and masks emerged from vans parked at the local green.Midsummer Moments: Corcadorca Theatre makes 'Contact'

Irene Feighan looks back on two decades of Feelgood, from the hotpants diet to guest editors, fertility issues, and reports on the big issues in our lives20/20 vision: celebrating two decades of Feelgood

Paul Reid left school without a Leaving Certificate and is now head of the Health Service Executive. So where did it all go right, asks Catherine ShanahanHSE's Paul Reid on his prescription for success

Sorting out Cork people for ages ..Ask Audrey: West Cork staycations are so now on Douglas Road

More From The Irish Examiner

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, June 10, 2020

  • 6
  • 19
  • 32
  • 35
  • 37
  • 47
  • 16

Full Lotto draw results »