Japan’s new era name means ‘beautiful harmony’, government says

Tuesday, April 02, 2019 - 08:46 AM

Japan’s government has said the translation of the new era name is “beautiful harmony”, setting off confusion while offices rush to make changes before Crown Prince Naruhito takes the throne.

The era of Reiwa begins on May 1, a day after 85-year-old Emperor Akihito abdicates in favour of his elder son.

The cultural importance of Japan’s imperial family and the secretive naming process created a frenzy of attention for the announcement on Monday.

Kane Tanaka, who is honoured as the world’s oldest living person by Guinness World Records at 116, poses with new era name Reiwa, made of chocolate (Ryosuke Uematsu/AP)

Experts and media had different interpretations of the broad and vague meanings of the two Chinese characters, and initial reports had generally settled on “pursuing harmony”.

The first character can mean order, rule or auspicious.

The second can mean peace or mild.

A Foreign Ministry official gave the official translation today.

Regardless of its definition, stores started selling Reiwa goods.

- Press Association

