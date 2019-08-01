News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Japan’s new emperor gives opening speech to renovated parliament

Japan’s new emperor gives opening speech to renovated parliament
By Press Association
Thursday, August 01, 2019 - 08:49 AM

Emperor Naruhito has delivered his first opening speech to Japan’s parliament after recent elections and a renovation at the upper house to improve its accessibility for two new legislators who use wheelchairs.

Naruhito rose from a chair decorated with gold and a chrysanthemum emblem and declared to legislators from both houses gathered at the upper house assembly hall: “I earnestly hope that the Diet, as it handles various domestic and overseas issues, will sufficiently carry out its responsibility as the highest institution of sovereignty and respond to the people’s trust.”

Naruhito reads a statement to formally open the session (Eugene Hoshiko/AP)
Naruhito reads a statement to formally open the session (Eugene Hoshiko/AP)

The 59-year-old ascended to the Chrysanthemum Throne on May 1 after his father retired.

Prime minister Shinzo Abe’s ruling bloc secured a majority in the July 21 elections but fell short of the two-thirds threshold in the house needed to reach his long-cherished goal of amending the constitution. The parliamentary session ends next week before a fuller session reopens in the autumn.

Two legislators in the upper house use wheelchairs: Yasuhiko Funago has amyotrophic lateral sclerosis and Eiko Kimura has cerebral palsy. They represent an opposition group led by actor-turned-politician Taro Yamamoto.

Ahead of Thursday’s session, dubbed “barrier-free Diet”, the government installed a slope and created enough space to accommodate the two whose conditions require larger wheelchairs and care givers.

Eiko Kimura and Yasuhiko Funago (Muneyuki Tomari/Kyodo News/AP)
Eiko Kimura and Yasuhiko Funago (Muneyuki Tomari/Kyodo News/AP)

Their presence is a sign of a change in the country where disabled people are encouraged to stay home or at special facilities removed from ordinary workplaces, education or communities, and also a test if Japan’s conservative world of politics is ready to promote a more inclusive society for everyone ahead of Tokyo’s hosting of the Olympics and Paralympics next year.

“I’m thankful to the upper house for their effort to remove physical obstacles, but there are many other things that have been left undone,” Ms Kimura said as she arrived at the upper house entrance, where she was welcomed by dozens of cheering supporters.

“We will tackle those issues at the parliament.”

Mr Funago, through an aide who translated his words by tracking his eye movement as they scanned a character matrix on a transparent sheet, said he wants to “live up to expectations of everyone”.

The two said they would seek reforms in education and caregiving for the disabled to promote a more inclusive society.

READ MORE

Osama Bin Laden's son Hamza reportedly dead

- Press Association

More on this topic

The maths equation that is dividing the internetThe maths equation that is dividing the internet

UK sees record number of anti-Semitic incidents in first half of 2019UK sees record number of anti-Semitic incidents in first half of 2019

Watchdog to review use of the term 'unlimited' by mobile phone firms in data plansWatchdog to review use of the term 'unlimited' by mobile phone firms in data plans

Barclays sees half-year profits surge 82%, but costs still to be cutBarclays sees half-year profits surge 82%, but costs still to be cut

EmperorNaruhitoTokyo

More in this Section

Cervical cancer patients under stress ‘face higher risk of death’Cervical cancer patients under stress ‘face higher risk of death’

Russian military called in to fight Siberian forest firesRussian military called in to fight Siberian forest fires

Family pays tribute to ‘adventurous’ teenager who died on Madagascar placementFamily pays tribute to ‘adventurous’ teenager who died on Madagascar placement

Second person dies from Ebola in Congo citySecond person dies from Ebola in Congo city


Lifestyle

OUR world has changed dramatically. Technology permeates every facet of our lives.Learning points: Love thyself, but not to the point of narcissism

I have ‘just’ the one child and for years I felt down about it. I always felt slightly apologetic when asked about how many children I have and I would say ‘just the one.’ I grew to really dislike the word ‘just’!Mum’s the word: I have ‘just’ one child but also feel like I’m ‘just’ the luckiest mum

A TV documentary on the chilling realities of plastic pollution made ice-cream chain owner Jonathan Kirwan focus on more sustainability in his business, while at home it’s the little things that count, he tells Ellie O’Byrne.Parents for the planet: ‘By tackling the business we’d make a big difference’

I’d a lovely childhood. We grew up by the sea in Killiney, Dublin. I remember it being sunny all the time and ice-cream floats — my parents used to give us pints of Club Orange with a lump of ice-cream in it. Now they’d probably be illegal because of obesity but at the time we were fed on a staple diet of that stuff during the summer.3 Ages of Summer: Joanne McNally

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, July 31, 2019

  • 5
  • 10
  • 13
  • 19
  • 27
  • 28
  • 37

Full Lotto draw results »