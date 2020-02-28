Japanese island Hokkaido declares state of emergency over coronavirus

The Japanese island of Hokkaido is declaring a state of emergency over the rapid spread of coronavirus there.

The island’s governor says the emergency will continue until mid-March.

He is urging all residents to stay at home this weekend, which he says is a critical time to prevent the situation from worsening.

The number of cases of the strain of coronavirus – also known as Covid-19 – in Hokkaido has risen rapidly in recent days to 63. Covid-19 has spread rapidly in Hokkaido (AP/Jae C. Hong)

Schools throughout Japan are closing until the end of March.