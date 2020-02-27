News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Japan to close schools nationwide to control spread of coronavirus

By Press Association
Thursday, February 27, 2020 - 10:23 AM

Japan is announcing the closure of schools across the country to help control the spread of the coronavirus.

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said he has asked schools to remain closed until spring holidays begin in late March.

The measure comes amid growing concern about the rise in the number of untraceable cases in northern Japan and elsewhere. Japan now has more than 890 cases, including 705 from a quarantined cruise ship.

Japan’s Prime Minister Shinzo Abe (Yoshihide Sugawara/Kyodo News via AP)
Officials in Japan’s northernmost main island of Hokkaido said they were closing all 1,600 elementary and middle schools in the island prefecture, with the governor saying the coming one to two weeks are crucial in fighting the strain of coronavirus – also known as Covid-19.

