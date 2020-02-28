News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Japan sends vice justice minister to Lebanon on Ghosn case

Japan sends vice justice minister to Lebanon on Ghosn case
Friday, February 28, 2020 - 04:56 AM

A Japanese vice minister for justice is heading to Lebanon for talks on the case of former Nissan executive Carlos Ghosn.

Mr Ghosn fled Japan for his home country in December while awaiting trial on four charges of financial misconduct.

Justice Minister Masako Mori said that she was dispatching deputy justice minister Hiroyuki Yoshiie to Beirut to explain the Japanese criminal justice system and improve cooperation.

“Regarding Lebanon, where Mr Ghosn escaped to, we believe that it is important that a proper understanding of the Japanese criminal justice system is understood and to prevent international crime by strengthening cooperation in the legal and judicial fields,” Ms Mori said.

Mr Ghosn led Nissan for nearly 20 years. (David Parry/PA)
Mr Ghosn led Nissan for nearly 20 years. (David Parry/PA)

Japan and Lebanon do not have an extradition treaty and it is thought unlikely that Lebanon would agree to send Mr Ghosn back to Japan to face trial.

Ms Mori acknowledged that there were “various environments” and laws that underpin different positions on the issue in each country.

Mr Ghosn was arrested in late 2018 and is facing charges of under-reporting income and breach of trust. He says he is innocent.

Having spent months in detention and struggled to gain his release on bail under stringent conditions, Mr Ghosn said he fled in the belief he could not get a fair trial in Japan.

Mr Yoshiie is expected to meet with the Lebanese justice minister on Monday.

Carlos GhosnJapanLebanonNissanTOPIC: Heathrow

More in this Section

About 50 Britons at coronavirus quarantine hotel allowed to leaveAbout 50 Britons at coronavirus quarantine hotel allowed to leave

US soap opera co-creator Lee Phillip Bell diesUS soap opera co-creator Lee Phillip Bell dies

Putin says he rejected offer to use body doubles during Chechen warPutin says he rejected offer to use body doubles during Chechen war

Prague square named after Russian opposition figure Boris NemtsovPrague square named after Russian opposition figure Boris Nemtsov


Lifestyle

Hannah Stephenson seeks expert advice on how we can dig into the benefits nature offers our wellbeing.How to grow your own mindfulness comfort zone

Kerry was my first taste of freedom. My parents left me with my aunty from the age of nine. My son is nine now, but the Irish college is gone, the shop is closed, and the once bustling church looks sad, like a forgotten song.Secret Diary of an Irish Teacher: a nostalgic night in Kerry

Posh Cork's agony aunt: sorting out Cork people for ages.Ask Audrey: Why aren't William and Kate coming to Cork?

Festival season approaches, legends come to the Opera House, and a young Irish phenomenon continues to impact on UK telly, writes Arts Editor Des O'Driscoll.Scene and Heard: 'the major voice of a generation'

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, February 26, 2020

  • 2
  • 11
  • 26
  • 31
  • 40
  • 47
  • 18

Full Lotto draw results »