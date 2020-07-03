News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Japan seeks extradition of Americans accused over ex-Nissan chief’s escape

Japan seeks extradition of Americans accused over ex-Nissan chief’s escape
Friday, July 03, 2020 - 07:36 AM

Tokyo prosecutors have filed an extradition request for two Americans arrested in the US for allegedly helping former Nissan chairman Carlos Ghosn to flee Japan while he was on bail.

Father-and-son Michael and Peter Taylor were arrested in May in Massachusetts after being accused of helping Ghosn flee to Lebanon in December while he was awaiting trial on financial misconduct charges.

“We express our deepest gratitude for the cooperation the US authorities have shown to our request,” the Tokyo District Prosecutor’s Office said in a statement.

“We plan to cooperate in all ways possible so the extradition procedures for the two can be carried out quickly,” it added.

The completion of the extradition request does not immediately mean Michael Taylor, a 59-year-old former Green Beret and private security specialist, and his son Peter Taylor, 27, will be handed over.

Their lawyer has argued that jumping bail is technically not a crime in Japan.

Prosecutors here have brushed off that argument, stressing that Japan has arrest warrants out for the Taylors for allegedly helping a criminal escape, which is a crime under Japanese law.

Japanese prosecutors have also been trying to bring Ghosn back to Japan, but Lebanon, unlike the US, does not have an extradition treaty with Japan.

If convicted in Japan, the Taylors could face a maximum penalty of three years in prison and a 300,000 yen (£2,200) fine.

Authorities claim the Taylors helped sneak Ghosn out of Japan on a private jet with the former Nissan boss tucked away in a large box.

Ghosn, who led car giant Nissan for two decades, has repeatedly said he is innocent.

He said he fled because he believes he could not expect a fair trial in Japan.

Ghosn faced charges of under-reporting future income and breach of trust in diverting Nissan money for personal gain.

He said the compensation was never decided on or received, and that the payments were legitimate.


Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Carlos GhosnNissanTOPIC: Heathrow

More in this Section

Dozens killed as gunmen open fire in Mexico rehab centreDozens killed as gunmen open fire in Mexico rehab centre

Trump changes position and says he is ‘all for masks’Trump changes position and says he is ‘all for masks’

Dozens killed as gunmen open fire in Mexico rehab centreDozens killed as gunmen open fire in Mexico rehab centre

Australian newspaper loses appeal against Geoffrey Rush defamation payoutAustralian newspaper loses appeal against Geoffrey Rush defamation payout


Lifestyle

For 2020, statement-making in interiors has expanded to just about anything we like as long as it draws the eye towards it in the way a fireplace or television dominating a room would typically have done in the past, writes Carol O'CallaghanHow just one item can create a focal point in a room and even spark a conversation

Dara McAnulty talks about his friendship with Chris Packham, his struggles with autism and the buzz around his debut book.Dara McAnulty: Meet the bright new teenage voice for conservation

'You see, in a classroom, I know the rules. I’m not perfect but I’m in the right ballpark at least. I can see and hear it in my students’ reactions, in their contributions from the stands.'Secret Diary of an Irish Teacher: Living the dream in a lockdown nightmare

'The old doll said we can’t go to Tenerife this year because her Mam would be ashamed if she went against the government's advice, whoever's in the government these days.'Ask Audrey: 'C’mere, what’s the story with getting ripped off by Kerry people?'

More From The Irish Examiner

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, July 1, 2020

  • 3
  • 8
  • 21
  • 34
  • 37
  • 47
  • 16

Full Lotto draw results »