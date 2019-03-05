NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Japan court grants bail to former Nissan chairman Carlos Ghosn

Tuesday, March 05, 2019 - 07:19 AM

The Tokyo District Court has said it has approved the release of former Nissan chairman Carlos Ghosn on 1 billion yen (£6.8 million) bail, ending nearly four months of detention.

Tuesday’s approval of Ghosn’s request for bail – his third – came a day after one of Ghosn’s lawyers said he was confident the auto executive would gain his release.

Ghosn’s newly hired lawyer, Junichiro Hironaka, is famous for winning acquittals in Japan, a nation where the conviction rate is 99%.

The former head of the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Motors alliance has been detained since he was arrested on November 19.

He says he is innocent of charges of falsifying financial information and breach of trust.

Ghosn’s release from Tokyo Detention Centre could come as soon as later in the day.

Lawyer Junichiro Hironaka is famous for winning acquittals in Japan (AP Photo/Koji Sasahara)

In Japan, suspects are routinely detained for months, often until their trials start.

Prosecutors say suspects may tamper with evidence and should not be released. Two previous requests submitted by Ghosn’s legal team were denied.

Mr Hironaka is among many critics of the Japanese justice system who say such lengthy detentions of suspects are unfair. He referred to the situation as “hostage justice”.

Ghosn is charged with falsifying financial reports by under-reporting compensation that he contends was never paid or decided upon.

The breach of trust allegations centre on a temporary transfer of Ghosn’s investment losses to Nissan’s books that he says caused no losses to the automaker.

They also centre on payments to a Saudi businessman that he says were for legitimate services.

Ghosn’s family had appealed for his release, calling his detention a human rights violation.

- Press Association

