Jamie Foxx shares Kobe Bryant clip as tributes continue to pour in for NBA star

Tributes have continued to pour in for retired basketball player Kobe Bryant after his death in a helicopter crash, with Jamie Foxx and Snoop Dogg writing messages for him.

Five-time NBA champion Bryant, 41, died alongside his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, and seven others in the crash in Southern California on Sunday morning.

Widely considered one of the best basketball players ever and one of the highest profile sporting figures in the US, Bryant’s death was mourned around the world.

Actor Jamie Foxx also shared a tribute to Bryant on Instagram by tweeting a short video of the two men having a conversation.

“My heart breaks looking back at this,” Foxx wrote alongside the footage.

Snoop Dogg also posted a video on Instagram of him looking at old basketball photos with Bryant.

The rapper shared a message saying “I loved this man I’m so glad he knew”.

Singer and actress Jennifer Lopez also wrote a message to the former Los Angeles Lakers player on social media.

Lopez’s message, which was posted next to an image of Bryant with his family, read: “I am sending all of my love and praying for you, your children and the other families involved in today’s tragic turn of events.

“The most unfair thing in life is to lose a child and husband on the same day.

“Kobe you meant so much to so many and we will miss you forever.

“Thank you for your work ethic, your inspiration and your heart.”

Singer Mariah Carey tweeted saying she was “in shock right now. RIP Kobe.”

A number of stars of politics and entertainment have already paid tribute to Bryant.

US President Donald Trump, former president Barack Obama, Canadian singer Justin Beiber, Oscar-winning actress Reese Witherspoon and rapper Kanye West are among those to have paid their respects to the former sportsman. Bryant died alongside his 13-year-old daughter Gianna (Dave Thompson/PA)

Singers Alicia Keys and Taylor Swift, rapper Drake and figures from across sport have also made a tribute to the retired player.