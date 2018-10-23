Home»Breaking News»world

Jamal Khashoggi's body parts found - reports

Tuesday, October 23, 2018 - 01:56 PM

Body parts belonging to murdered journalist Jamal Khashoggi have been found, according to reports.

Sources have told Sky News the writer had been "cut up" and his face "disfigured".

One source also suggested that his remains were discovered in the garden of the Saudi consul general's home.

Jamal Khashoggi has not been seen since he entered the Saudi consulate in Istanbul on Tuesday October 2 (CCTV/TRT World/AP)

It comes after Turkey's president said Mr Khashoggi's body had not been found and demanded Saudi officials reveal its whereabouts.

Recep Tayyip Erdogan gave no specific details on how Jamal Khashoggi was killed but said the 59-year-old was "the victim of a very cruel murder".

He said that the people involved "should be held responsible in front of the law."

"We have all the evidence," he said.

Mr Erdogan said earlier that they will continue to question why exactly Mr Khashoggi was murdered and why 15 people got together in Istanbul on the day of the murder.

"Who instructed these people is the answer we want," he said.

- Digital Desk


KEYWORDS

Jamal KhashoggiSaudiOfficialsMurder

Related Articles

Saudi investment forum opens amid Khashoggi controversy

Turkish president says Saudi officials planned to murder journalist Jamal Khashoggi

Saudi foreign minister promises Khashoggi probe will reveal the truth

Saudi threat may be lifted after Khashoggi killing

More in this Section

Sentence cut for ‘monster’ who killed Aldi worker in front of horrified shoppers

Who is Tommy Robinson and why is he facing the courts?

German man convicted of poisoning baby food to extort money

Vatican prepares to open debate on married men joining priesthood


Breaking Stories

Tried and tested: Polar’s new Vantage M running watch

7 design hacks to enhance your garden as the nights draw in

Ask a counsellor: ‘I’m scared my messy relationship history will put my new partner off me’

Whole world in their hands: Icons design globes in aid of GOAL

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, October 20, 2018

    • 11
    • 22
    • 31
    • 36
    • 44
    • 46
    • 42

Full Lotto draw results »