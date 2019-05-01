NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»world

Jailed MP Onasanya removed by petition of constituents

Wednesday, May 01, 2019 - 07:01 PM

Independent MP Fiona Onasanya has lost her seat in the House of Commons after more than 27% of registered voters in her Peterborough constituency signed a recall petition demanding her removal.

The 35-year-old lawyer, who was jailed for perverting the course of justice, becomes the first MP ever to be removed by the recall process, introduced by David Cameron in 2015.

Some 19,261 people signed the petition – 27.64% of those eligible to take part and well above the 10% threshold for a recall.

The successful petition now triggers a by-election in the Peterborough constituency, in which Ms Onasanya is permitted to stand.

Ms Onasanya was first elected to Parliament as a Labour MP by a wafer-thin majority of 607 in 2017.

A year later, she was charged with perverting the course of justice after lying about a speeding offence. She was expelled by Labour after her conviction and served less than four weeks of a three-month prison sentence earlier this year.

- Press Association

More on this topic

British Defence Secretary Gavin Williamson sacked following Huawei leak inquiry

Hunt: UK military involvement in Africa could increase amid terror threat

May has completely failed to tackle the UK’s burning injustices, says Corbyn

Former MP attempts to withdraw guilty plea to embezzlement charges

KEYWORDS

Fiona OnasanyaPeterboroughRecall

More in this Section

Indonesia's capital is sinking, so the government is moving it

Indonesia's capital is sinking, so the government is moving it

All the key announcements from Facebook’s F8 conference

Farage’s Brexit Party candidate responds to IRA bomb attack questions


Lifestyle

What this writer wants you to know about being a teenage boy with an eating disorder

Forget snooty chauteaux in Burgundy and Bordeaux – this wine resort is a real corker

Why Buenos Aires is the vintage beauty who’ll never lose her looks

Seven snacks you didn’t know were vegan

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, April 27, 2019

    • 10
    • 12
    • 21
    • 33
    • 35
    • 39
    • 13

Full Lotto draw results »