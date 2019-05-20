NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Jailed Catalan separatists allowed to collect credentials at Spanish parliament

Monday, May 20, 2019 - 11:32 AM

The five separatist leaders on trial for Catalonia’s 2017 secession attempt who were elected to the Spanish Parliament last month have picked up their official credentials under police escort.

The Supreme Court allowed the five to get their credentials on Monday and attend the opening session of the new Parliament on Tuesday.

However, it will not allow them to participate in any meetings or speak to the press while at the Parliament in Madrid.

Catalan politician Jordi Sanchez gestures a thumbs up to the media (Bernat Armangue/AP)

Former Catalan regional vice president Oriol Junqueras and three other high-profile separatists won seats in the Lower Chamber, while Raul Romeva won a seat in the Senate.

The five, along with others, are being held in prison pending trial.

They face several years in prison if found guilty of rebellion.

- Press Association

