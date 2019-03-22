NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Jaguar Land Rover wins Chinese court case over copy of Range Rover Evoque

Friday, March 22, 2019 - 11:49 AM

Jaguar Land Rover has won a “significant” case in the Chinese courts against a company that produced a copy of one of its models.

The firm said Beijing Chaoyang District Court had decreed that the Range Rover Evoque had five unique features copied in a model called Landwind X7, built by the Jiangling Motor Corporation.

The court determined that all sales, manufacturing and marketing of the Landwind vehicle must cease immediately and that Jaguar Land Rover be paid compensation.

This ruling is a clear sign of the law being implemented appropriately to protect consumers and uphold their rights so that they are not confused or misled, whilst protecting business investment in design and innovation

Keith Benjamin, Jaguar Land Rover’s global head of legal, said: “We welcome this decision of the Beijing court, which further strengthens our confidence in investing in China and in the fairness of intellectual property adjudication in the Chinese courts.

“This ruling is a clear sign of the law being implemented appropriately to protect consumers and uphold their rights so that they are not confused or misled, whilst protecting business investment in design and innovation.”

JLR said it was the first case of its kind to support a foreign company in the car industry.

The latest generation of the Range Rover Evoque was launched last November.

- Press Association

