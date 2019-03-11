NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»world

Jaguar attacks woman trying to take photo at zoo

Monday, March 11, 2019 - 07:21 AM

A jaguar attacked a woman who crossed a barrier while trying to take a photo at a US wildlife park.

Authorities at the Wildlife World Zoo in Arizona said emergency responders took the woman to hospital to treat cuts on one of her arms and hand.

Zoo officials said the jaguar never got out of her enclosure and would not be put down because of the incident, which is being fully investigated.

The private facility has more than 600 species and 6,000 animals on display.

- Press Association

More on this topic

Laying blocks for rapid success in building semi-detached homes

Dylan the papillon crowned Best in Show at Crufts 2019

Glamping pods offer micro-tourism option for landowners

Irish victim of air crash was doing ‘life-changing work’ in aid mission


KEYWORDS

Jaguar

More in this Section

John McDonnell says he and Jeremy Corbyn are preparing for government

Thousands join rival protests on streets of Venezuela

Muslim leader urges Bangladesh to take in IS runaway Shamima Begum

Manu Tuilagi leads England to overwhelming victory against Italy


Lifestyle

Online Lives: Travel and lifestyle blogger Melanie May

Changeable temperatures herald ‘confused’ climate

Salmon numbers declining despite best efforts

Garden birds refuse to be boxed in

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, March 09, 2019

    • 2
    • 3
    • 22
    • 25
    • 31
    • 34
    • 37

Full Lotto draw results »