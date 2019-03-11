Jaguar attacks woman trying to take photo at zoo

A jaguar attacked a woman who crossed a barrier while trying to take a photo at a US wildlife park.

Authorities at the Wildlife World Zoo in Arizona said emergency responders took the woman to hospital to treat cuts on one of her arms and hand.

Zoo officials said the jaguar never got out of her enclosure and would not be put down because of the incident, which is being fully investigated.

Please understand why barriers are put in place. Sending prayers to the family tonight. pic.twitter.com/2MPb8bXhwR— Wildlife World Zoo, Aquarium & Safari Park (@ZooWildlife) March 10, 2019

The private facility has more than 600 species and 6,000 animals on display.

- Press Association