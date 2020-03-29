News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Jack Grealish mystery after Range Rover crashes into parked cars during lockdown

By Press Association
Sunday, March 29, 2020 - 10:37 PM

An investigation has been launched after pictures of Aston Villa star Jack Grealish surfaced online following an incident in which a Range Rover crashed into parked cars.

West Midlands Police said they were called to the Dickens Heath area of Solihull on Sunday just before 10am where the two parked cars suffered minor damage.

The force said the driver left his details with a member of the public before leaving on foot.

Images surfaced online on Sunday of a damaged white Range Rover as well as a picture of the Aston Villa captain in slippers and a bright blue hoodie.

Less than 24 hours before the incident, the midfielder launched a video appeal for people to stay at home during the Government-enforced lockdown.

In the video, he said: “To help save lives you must stay at home.

“Only leave your house to buy food, buy medicine or to exercise and always remember to stay at least two metres apart.

“This is urgent, protect the NHS, stay home, save lives.”

In a statement about the incident, the West Midlands force said: “We were called to Waterside, Dickens Heath, just before 10am to reports that a Range Rover had crashed into two parked cars in the street.

“The driver left his details with a member of the public at the scene before leaving on foot, and will be spoken to by police in due course.

“Minor damage was caused to the parked vehicles.

“Officers are investigating the circumstances and anyone with information has been asked to get in touch, via Live Chat at west-midlands.police.uk quoting log 643 of 29 March.”

Aston Villa were unavailable for comment on Sunday.

    Useful information
  • The HSE have developed an information pack on how to protect yourself and others from coronavirus. Read it here
  • Anyone with symptoms of coronavirus who has been in close contact with a confirmed case in the last 14 days should isolate themselves from other people - this means going into a different, well-ventilated room alone, with a phone; phone their GP, or emergency department - if this is not possible, phone 112 or 999 and in a medical emergency (if you have severe symptoms) phone 112 or 999

