Ivanka Trump says she passed on World Bank job

Thursday, April 18, 2019 - 07:26 AM

White House senior adviser Ivanka Trump said her father asked her if she was interested in taking the job of World Bank chief but she passed on it.

In an Associated Press interview, President Donald Trump’s daughter said she was happy with her current role in the administration.

She spoke during a trip to Africa to promote a global women’s initiative.

White House senior adviser Ivanka Trump speaks during a trip to Africa (Jacquelyn Martin/AP)

Ivanka Trump said her father raised the job with her as “a question” and she told him she was “happy with the work” she was doing.

The president recently told The Atlantic: “I even thought of Ivanka for the World Bank. She would’ve been great at that because she’s very good with numbers.”

Ivanka Trump worked on the selection process for the new head of the 189-nation World Bank, David Malpass.

She said he will do an “incredible job”.

Asked if her father had approached her about other top jobs, Ivanka Trump said she would “keep that between” them.

She said she does not see a run for office in her future.

- Press Association

