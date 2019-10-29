'It’s time' - Jeremy Corbyn backs poll for December general election in the UK

The UK is on course for a December general election after Labour announced its conditions to back the move had been met.

Jeremy Corbyn told his shadow cabinet Labour would launch the “most ambitious and radical campaign for real change our country has ever seen” now a no-deal Brexit was “off the table”.

Mr Corbyn said: “I have consistently said that we are ready for an election and our support is subject to a no-deal Brexit being off the table.

“We have now heard from the EU that the extension of Article 50 to January 31 has been confirmed, so for the next three months, our condition of taking no-deal off the table has now been met.

“We will now launch the most ambitious and radical campaign for real change our country has ever seen.”

The Labour leader tweeted: “No Deal is now off the table so tonight Labour will back a General Election.

“We’re launching the most ambitious and radical campaign for real change our country has ever seen. This is a once in a generation chance to build a country for the many, not the few. It’s time.”

But Mr Corbyn’s move does not mean a December election is certain, with Labour expected to support amendments to the Bill.

It comes ahead of the British Government’s bid to convince MPs to back a poll on December 12.

Labour is understood to back a change to the proposed date which, if such an amendment is selected by the Speaker, could be backed by the Liberal Democrats and the SNP.

Labour campaign group Momentum tweeted: “Labour are officially backing an election. This is the opportunity of a lifetime to put an end to the shambolic mess the Tories have made and return hope to millions. Let’s do this.”

Labour are officially backing an election. This is the opportunity of a lifetime to put an end to the shambolic mess the Tories have made and return hope to millions. Let's do this. https://t.co/ztoJCpAdic — Momentum (@PeoplesMomentum) October 29, 2019

Green MP Caroline Lucas, who has been working for a second referendum on Brexit, said Labour’s decision to back an early general election was “hugely disappointing”.

She tweeted: “Hugely disappointing if true. Why give Johnson exactly what he wants?

“Election – esp under First Past the Post – won’t resolve Brexit.

“Many examples of majority Govt being returned on minority vote – real risk that the majority in favour of #PeoplesVote won’t have voices heard.”

Appearing energised after meeting with his shadow cabinet, the Labour leader told reporters: “We always said we wanted an election, we do want an election, but we wanted no-deal to be taken off the table.

“We’ve now had confirmation from all 28 EU member states that no-deal is off the table so we are going to go out there with the biggest campaign this party has ever mounted, totally united, totally determined.”

But Mr Corbyn did not rule out backing any potential amendments to the election bill, such as one being proposed that would give 16 and 17-year-olds the vote.

“There will be a parliamentary process this afternoon. We are going out there to fight an election campaign and I can’t wait to get out there on the streets,” he said at Labour’s London HQ.

“We are going out there to win.”