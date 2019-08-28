News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Italy’s president asked to approve new government led by PM Giuseppe Conte

Italy’s president asked to approve new government led by PM Giuseppe Conte
By Press Association
Wednesday, August 28, 2019 - 06:53 PM

Italy’s populist Five-Star Movement has asked the nation’s president to give caretaker premier Giuseppe Conte the mandate to form a new coalition government, a week after the one he led for 14 months collapsed.

The leader of the anti-establishment Five-Stars spoke to reporters after meeting President Sergio Mattarella at the presidential palace on Wednesday.

Luigi Di Maio said: “We told the president we have reached a deal with the PD that would allow Conte to be the next premier.”

Leader of the Five-Star Movement, Luigi Di Maio, talks to journalists (Andrew Medichini/AP)
Leader of the Five-Star Movement, Luigi Di Maio, talks to journalists (Andrew Medichini/AP)

After Mr Conte proposes a list of ministers to the president, both chambers of Italy’s parliament would hold confidence votes on the new government he presents.

The stalemate over who might head it ended on Wednesday when the opposition Democrats agreed to Five-Star demands for a renewed premiership for Mr Conte.

The new coalition, however, risks being highly unstable as the two partners, former arch-enemies, have already started fighting in the last few days over a common platform and the makeup of a Cabinet.

- Press Association

More on this topic

Italian PM asked to stay as caretaker leader after resignationItalian PM asked to stay as caretaker leader after resignation

Migrants stranded on boat off Italy while government rows over their fateMigrants stranded on boat off Italy while government rows over their fate

Rome enforces ban on tourists sitting on Spanish StepsRome enforces ban on tourists sitting on Spanish Steps

200 evacuated after landslide crashes through Italian town200 evacuated after landslide crashes through Italian town

ItalypoliticsTOPIC: Italy

More in this Section

Constitutional ruling by Scots court would put UK in ‘unprecedented territory’Constitutional ruling by Scots court would put UK in ‘unprecedented territory’

25 killed in attack on bar in Mexico25 killed in attack on bar in Mexico

Here's what you need to know about the plans to suspend UK parliamentHere's what you need to know about the plans to suspend UK parliament

Facebook tightens rules on US political adverts ahead of presidential electionFacebook tightens rules on US political adverts ahead of presidential election


Lifestyle

Brenda Mellett, Child Health Programme development officer, Midwest Community HealthcareWorking life: Child Health Programme development officer Brenda Mellett

'Cop yeerselves on — I told ye weren’t getting one,” shouted the woman in front of me at her two small kids earlier, on Parliament Bridge in Cork.Learner Dad: Let’s get them up and harass them out the door, sure what could possibly go wrong?

The former Bake Off finalist tells Ella Walker about the need to make mistakes, and what the inside of her brain looks like.Bake Off’s Kim-Joy: ‘If I make a pizza, I still like to do faces’

Although rarely serious, back pain is extremely common and can be a real bane. Liz Connor talks to the experts.Blighted by lower back pain? Experts explain the key signs, symptoms and treatments to know about

More From The Irish Examiner

gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, August 24, 2019

  • 5
  • 6
  • 8
  • 16
  • 29
  • 46
  • 21

Full Lotto draw results »