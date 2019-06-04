News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Italy’s deputy prime minister Salvini warns of government crisis

Tuesday, June 04, 2019 - 04:16 PM

Italy’s deputy prime minister Matteo Salvini is warning that a government crisis will be unavoidable if his League party cannot start working constructively with its coalition partner, the 5-Star Movement, within 15 days.

Premier Giuseppe Conte has threatened to quit over disagreements about the economy and other policies.

Mr Salvini said he wants to keep the government with the 5-Star Movement in place, but said a breakthrough is needed soon.

“If we realise that in 15 days’ time we’re back here saying the same things, with the same delays and the same postponements, then it would be a problem,” Mr Salvini told Italian radio RTL in an interview.

The two populist parties have been constantly squabbling since they sealed a fragile government pact a year ago, choosing Mr Conte as a mediator.

