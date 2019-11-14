News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Italy to declare state of emergency over Venice flooding

By Press Association
Thursday, November 14, 2019 - 04:07 PM

Italy’s government is set to declare a state of emergency in flood-ravaged Venice.

It is looking to swiftly secure funds to repair damage in the historic city from the highest tide in 50 years.

Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte described the flooding as “a blow to the heart of our country”.

He said a cabinet meeting will declare a state of emergency and approve the first measures aimed at helping the city’s recovery.

A stranded ferry boat lies on its side in Venice (Luigi Costantini/AP)
Mr Conte spent Wednesday night in Venice, where world-famous monuments, homes and businesses were hit hard by the exceptional flooding.

The water reached 1.87 meters above sea level on Tuesday, the second-highest level ever recorded in the city.

Venice’s mayor said the damage is estimated at “hundreds of millions of euros”.

