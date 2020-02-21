News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Italy sees coronavirus cases quadruple in emerging cluster

Italy sees coronavirus cases quadruple in emerging cluster
Friday, February 21, 2020 - 05:20 PM

Italian authorities said the number of people infected with the new coronavirus from China has more than quadrupled due to an emerging cluster of cases in the country’s north.

Many of the new cases represented the first infections in Italy acquired through secondary contagion and brought the country’s total to 17.

The first to fall ill in northern Italy met with someone who had returned from China on January 21 without presenting any symptoms of the new virus, called Covid-19, health authorities said.

The 38-year-old Italian man is in hospital in the northern town of Codogno in a critical condition.

A woman walks in the centre of Codogno, near Lodi, in northern Italy (Luca Bruno/AP)
A woman walks in the centre of Codogno, near Lodi, in northern Italy (Luca Bruno/AP)

The man’s wife and a friend of his also tested positive for the virus.

Three patients at the hospital where he went with flu-like symptoms a few days ago also have infections.

Five nurses and doctors contracted the virus as well.

Italian health minister Roberto Speranza said Italy is now seeing the same sort of “cluster” of cases that Germany and France have seen.

The mayor of Codogno has issued a decree ordering the closure of all restaurants, coffee bars, schools and public gathering spots such as discos and gyms.

A nurse carries a box into the hospital in Codogno (Luca Bruno/AP)
A nurse carries a box into the hospital in Codogno (Luca Bruno/AP)

The Health Ministry advised area residents to stay home as a precaution.

Local officials in another town, Casalpusterlengo, ordered local schools closed until Tuesday.

A third town, Castiglione d’Adda, said its libraries, public offices, gyms and waste depots would be closed as a health precaution.

“In other parts of the world, and also in China, it has been demonstrated that this system (of self-isolation) helps in a substantial way to block the spread,” Lombardy regional president Attilio Fontana said.

“But we must not let ourselves be overcome by panic.”

Personnel bring new beds to the hospital (Luca Bruno/AP)
Personnel bring new beds to the hospital (Luca Bruno/AP)

The Codogno hospital closed its emergency room, and staff were seen wearing masks as movers brought in new beds and furniture as the quarantine got under way.

Despite the calls for safeguards, Italians were having a hard time finding protective face masks.

A sampling of Milan pharmacies reported selling out weeks ago, as did a pharmacist in Codogno.

ChinacoronavirusCovid-19ItalyTOPIC: Heathrow

More in this Section

Roman Forum discovery could be shrine to Rome’s founder RomulusRoman Forum discovery could be shrine to Rome’s founder Romulus

Seven charged in Vietnam over deaths of 39 migrants found in lorry trailer in UKSeven charged in Vietnam over deaths of 39 migrants found in lorry trailer in UK

Pink Floyd’s Roger Waters demands Julian Assange’s release ahead of rallyPink Floyd’s Roger Waters demands Julian Assange’s release ahead of rally

Lawyer for Epstein victims uses bus to urge Prince Andrew to answer FBI questionsLawyer for Epstein victims uses bus to urge Prince Andrew to answer FBI questions


Lifestyle

Veterinary medicine is a demanding career, leading to mental health problems for some vets.Elephant in the clinic: Helpline offers support to vets with mental health difficulties

Bonnie Ryan couldn’t be happier.On a roll: Why Bonnie Ryan couldn't be happier

From Ireland to America and fashion to homeswares, designer Helen James is developing interiors products for the high street with an emphasis on sustainability, beauty and function, writes Carol O’CallaghanConsider this: Meet Helen James

Laura Harding goes on location to see where the new adaptation of Jane Austen's Emma was shotBehind the Scenes: Getting the inside story on the movie Emma

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, February 19, 2020

  • 6
  • 10
  • 16
  • 24
  • 25
  • 46
  • 29

Full Lotto draw results »