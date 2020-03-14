Italy reports huge jump in Covid-19 cases to more than 21,000

Italy has reported its biggest day-to-day jump in number of infected cases of Covid-19.

National health authorities told reporters on Saturday that health officials recorded 3,497 new cases in 24 hours.

That is roughly a 20% increase in cases from the day before. People stop in front of a giant screen showing an image of coronavirus (Claudio Furlan/LaPresse via AP)

A little more than half of those new cases occurred in Lombardy, the northern region which has been hardest hit in Europe’s worst outbreak.

Italy’s total cases now tally 21,157.

The death toll rose by 175.

A day earlier, the same authorities had predicted that Italy would still see a jump in cases despite a national lockdown that began on March 9, barely two days after severe restrictions on personal movement in the north.

They cited irresponsible behaviour by many citizens, who despite the earlier warnings not to gather in large numbers, headed to beaches or ski resorts, and hung out together in town squares, especially after the closure of schools.