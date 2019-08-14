News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Italy remembers Genoa bridge collapse victims one year on

By Press Association
Wednesday, August 14, 2019 - 03:10 PM

Italian PM Giuseppe Conte has pledged that a new crossing for the Italian port city of Genoa will be ready by April, replacing the Morandi bridge that collapsed one year ago killing 43 people.

An emotional ceremony was held in Genoa on Wednesday marking the anniversary of the tragedy.

The cause of the collapse has not yet been determined, but prosecutors are investigating poor maintenance and possible design flaws in the 51-year-old structure.

Italian PM Giuseppe Conte embraces a relative of a victim of the Morandi bridge collapse (Luca Zennaro/ANSA/AP)
Mr Conte used the anniversary to say construction work on the new infrastructure is moving forward “seven days out of seven… and, according to forecasts, the new bridge will be accessible by April 2020”.

Hometown architect Renzo Piano has designed the new bridge, which resembles the bow of a ship in homage to Genoa’s seafaring traditions.

GenoaItalyMorandi bridge

