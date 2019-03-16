NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Italy opens probe into death of ‘bunga bunga’ witness

Saturday, March 16, 2019 - 11:04 AM

Italian prosecutors have opened an investigation into the death of a Moroccan model who testified in one of the inquiries linked to former premier Silvio Berlusconi’s “bunga bunga” parties.

Citing Milan prosecutor Francesco Greco, Italian news agency ANSA reported that Imane Fadil died on March 1 at a Milan hospital, where she had been treated since January 29 exhibiting “symptoms of poisoning”.

In 2012, Ms Fadil had told reporters that she feared for her safety after telling prosecutors investigating possible witness tampering in the case that she was offered money in exchange for her silence about what went on at the parties.

Mr Berlusconi was acquitted by Italy’s highest court in 2015 of charges that he paid for sex with an underage prostitute during the parties.

- Press Association

