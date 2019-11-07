News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Italy introduces law requiring car seat alarms for young children

By Press Association
Thursday, November 07, 2019 - 08:43 PM

Italy has brought in a law requiring parents of young children to equip car seats with alarm devices so the little ones are not forgotten by absent-minded adults.

A transport ministry decree went into effect on Thursday in a bid to prevent deaths, like that of a toddler in Sicily two months ago.

His father forgot to drop him off at day care, leaving him five hours in a hot car.

The devices must emit audio and visual signals that can been perceived both inside and outside the vehicle and that are triggered if the child in the car seat is left behind.

The requirement applies to car seats for children younger than four.

Violators risk fines up to 326 euro and losing points on their driver’s licence.

