News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Italy considers nationwide closure of schools to limit Covid-19 spread

Italy considers nationwide closure of schools to limit Covid-19 spread
By Press Association
Wednesday, March 04, 2020 - 02:28 PM

Italy’s education minister says a final decision on the nationwide closure of schools has not yet been confirmed following reports in the media the measure had been approved to limit the spread of Covid-19.

State-run RAI, the Ansa and LaPresse news agencies reported on Wednesday that Italian premier Giuseppe Conte had agreed on the closure policy during a cabinet meeting.

But the country’s education minister Lucia Azzolina told reporters that nothing is final yet.

Italy has seen its virus caseload explode since the first positive test was registered in northern Lombardy on February 19.

Since then, more than 2,500 people in Italy have tested positive, and 79 have died.

Italy is the epicentre of Europe’s outbreak.

In the early days of the outbreak, officials closed schools in Lombardy and Veneto, the two hardest-hit regions.

Over the weekend, they closed schools in Emilia Romagna.

READ MORE

Coronavirus: What should I do if I have symptoms?

More on this topic

Harris: Authorities have power to ensure people self-isolate if diagnosed with Covid-19Harris: Authorities have power to ensure people self-isolate if diagnosed with Covid-19

Angela Merkel handshake rejected as coronavirus cases reach 150 in GermanyAngela Merkel handshake rejected as coronavirus cases reach 150 in Germany

HSE says it did not ask Meath school to close over coronavirus fearsHSE says it did not ask Meath school to close over coronavirus fears

CCTV images released in hunt for racist ‘coronavirus’ attackersCCTV images released in hunt for racist ‘coronavirus’ attackers

TOPIC: Coronavirus

More in this Section

Empty beds at Wuhan hospitals amid signs of hope in fight against Covid-19Empty beds at Wuhan hospitals amid signs of hope in fight against Covid-19

Man charged with immigration offence in Essex lorry deaths inquiryMan charged with immigration offence in Essex lorry deaths inquiry

US Supreme Court to examine first significant abortion case of Trump presidencyUS Supreme Court to examine first significant abortion case of Trump presidency

US targets Taliban forces in first strike since peace dealUS targets Taliban forces in first strike since peace deal


Lifestyle

Want to work on your phone boundaries? Abi Jackson talks to some experts.How to have a healthier relationship with your phone

It is the responsibility of those who believe in equality to learn and speak the language of equality. ‘Male’ and ‘female’ do not suffice, says Dr Úna KealyDr Úna Kealy: My terms for gender are as diverse as our ways of identifying

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, February 29, 2020

  • 5
  • 11
  • 18
  • 35
  • 40
  • 42
  • 10

Full Lotto draw results »