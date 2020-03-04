News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Italy closes schools and bans fans from sporting matches over Covid-19 fears

Italy closes schools and bans fans from sporting matches over Covid-19 fears
Wednesday, March 04, 2020 - 08:10 PM

All sporting events in Italy will take place without fans present for at least the next month, due to the virus outbreak in the country, the Italian government announced on Wednesday.

The move is likely to see the Italian soccer league resume in full this weekend after the calendar was pushed back a week.

Italy is the epicentre of Europe’s coronavirus outbreak. More than 100 people have died and more than 3,000 have been infected with Covid-19.

A woman wears a mask as she walks in the Porta Nuova business district in Milan (Claudio Furlan/LaPresse/AP)
A woman wears a mask as she walks in the Porta Nuova business district in Milan (Claudio Furlan/LaPresse/AP)

The Italian government issued a new decree on Wednesday evening, with measures it hopes will help contain the spread of the virus.

All sporting events throughout the country must take place behind closed doors until April 3.

The move came after Italy earlier ordered schools to close nationwide until March 15, saying the “prudent suspension” was taken after a careful analysis of how the epidemic was spreading.

That ban on fans calls into question Italy’s Six Nations rugby match against England in Rome on March 14. The match will either have to go ahead behind closed doors or be postponed.

Italy’s match against Ireland, which was scheduled for March 7, had already been postponed.

The seats are empty at the San Siro stadium in Milan during the match between Inter Milan and Ludogorets on February 27 (Emilio Andreoli, Uefa/AP)
The seats are empty at the San Siro stadium in Milan during the match between Inter Milan and Ludogorets on February 27 (Emilio Andreoli, Uefa/AP)

The Italian soccer league’s governing body has yet to release a revised schedule, but reports say the six Serie A matches that were postponed last week will now be played this weekend.

That includes one of the biggest matches of the season, the Juventus-Inter game.

Four Serie A matches went ahead last weekend with fans present as they were taking place in areas that had not been affected by measures to control the outbreak.

A decree on Sunday extended the suspension of all sporting events in Lombardy, Veneto and Emilia-Romagna until March 8.

The region of Lombardy is the epicentre of Italy’s outbreak and there are further clusters in the other two northern regions.

Civil protection officials said on Wednesday a total of 3,089 people have tested positive in Italy and 107 of them had died, the largest number of deaths outside of China.

Italy’s education minister Lucia Azzolina announced the school suspensions, which start on Thursday, saying she hoped schools would be able to continue with lessons via distance learning.

Italy has seen its virus caseload explode since the first homegrown positive test was registered in northern Lombardy on February 19.

coronavirusCovid-19TOPIC: Heathrow

More in this Section

Empty beds at Wuhan hospitals amid signs of hope in fight against Covid-19Empty beds at Wuhan hospitals amid signs of hope in fight against Covid-19

Man charged with immigration offence in Essex lorry deaths inquiryMan charged with immigration offence in Essex lorry deaths inquiry

US Supreme Court to examine first significant abortion case of Trump presidencyUS Supreme Court to examine first significant abortion case of Trump presidency

US targets Taliban forces in first strike since peace dealUS targets Taliban forces in first strike since peace deal


Lifestyle

It was only when we started to experience amazing Indian, Chinese, Japanese and Thai food in the wave of an expanding and diverse restaurant scene that rice started to become properly appreciated.The Currabinny Cooks: comforting rice dishes

CLIMATE change is happening. It’s a reality. It’s a shame so much time has been wasted by climate deniers; time when positive changes could have been made. Today, one in four animal and plant species are at risk of extinction. By the end of the century, that figure may be one in two, if urgent action is not taken.Parents for the Planet: Listening to the 'wood wide web' is tree-mendous

WHEN we begin a relationship, we rarely think about what will happen if we separate. We are too busy building towards the future to allow such negative thoughts. When we say ‘I do’, we can’t know how it will end up.Learning Points: The conflict, not the separation, hurts children

GROWING up in Ontario, Canada, in the 1980s, I was really largely unaware of the difference between boys and girls, I know that doesn’t sound realistic but it was true.Mum's the Word: Yes we were little girls, but we were just kids!

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, March 4, 2020

  • 1
  • 7
  • 10
  • 12
  • 24
  • 34
  • 45

Full Lotto draw results »