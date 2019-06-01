NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Italy blocks Steve Bannon's plans for right-wing political academy

Saturday, June 01, 2019 - 05:26 PM

The Italian government is blocking plans by former White House adviser Steve Bannon to set up an academy for future populist political leaders in a medieval monastery in the mountains outside of Rome.

On Friday, Italy's populist government said it was revoking the rights to the property, which were given to the Dignitatis Humanae Institute, an academy affiliated with Mr Bannon.

Italy's culture ministry said the institute has not paid concession fees and failed to carry out maintenance work on the monastery. It says political considerations are not part of its decision to kick out the academy.

Benjamin Harnwell, the institute's founder, rejected the ministry's claims and said the academy will fight to stay in the monastery.

Opening the academy has been part of Mr Bannon's plans to further spread his nationalist, populist politics across Europe.

