News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Italian PM Conte to resign after League party pulls backing

Italian PM Conte to resign after League party pulls backing
By Press Association
Tuesday, August 20, 2019 - 03:36 PM

Italian premier Giuseppe Conte has told senators he is handing in his resignation because his right-wing coalition partner, the League party led by interior minister Matteo Salvini, has decided to withdraw support for the populist government.

Mr Conte said he will go later today to officially inform President Sergio Mattarella of his decision.

Mr Mattarella, as head of state, could ask Mr Conte to stay on and try to find an alternative majority in parliament, or accept his resignation and see if another leader can forge an alternative coalition.

Failing that, the president could dissolve parliament, setting the stage for a new general election as early as October.

READ MORE

New documents reveal Japanese wartime emperor’s ‘deep regrets’

- Press Association

More on this topic

All aboard for a fun-filled family trip to France on the ferryAll aboard for a fun-filled family trip to France on the ferry

Meet the 32 finalists competing in this year's Nose of TraleeMeet the 32 finalists competing in this year's Nose of Tralee

Scientist speaks out over remedy containing ‘spiritual force’ of Berlin WallScientist speaks out over remedy containing ‘spiritual force’ of Berlin Wall

Nick Fitzgerald leaves Meath hurling job over 'additional time pressures'Nick Fitzgerald leaves Meath hurling job over 'additional time pressures'

Giuseppe Conte

More in this Section

Corbyn demands immediate publication of UK Government’s no-deal dossierCorbyn demands immediate publication of UK Government’s no-deal dossier

Pentagon conducts first test of previously banned missilePentagon conducts first test of previously banned missile

Twitter shuts Chinese accounts targeting Hong Kong protestsTwitter shuts Chinese accounts targeting Hong Kong protests

US lawmakers 'could block trade deal' if Good Friday Agreement is underminedUS lawmakers 'could block trade deal' if Good Friday Agreement is undermined


Lifestyle

As Foo Fighters get ready to rock Dublin, Ed Power traces Dave Grohl’s journey from the wreckage of Nirvana to fronting another of the biggest rock bands on the planet. It’s a tale that also has a surprising Irish twistDavid Grohl: Playing through the pain ahead of Dublin gig

If you can fill a brown bin you can fill a compost heap, says Fiann Ó NualláinNo need to get in a heap about seasonal composting

Whether zipping through the air at 160kph, bouncing in a speedboat at 40 knots, or exploring the dream-like Italianate village of Portmeirion, North Wales is a revelation, and just a short ferry trip away.A weekend zipping through Wales

Kya deLongchamps says the top 1960s sideboards are as good an investment as the best of GeorgianWhy 1960s sideboards are as good an investment as the best of Georgian

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, August 17, 2019

  • 1
  • 15
  • 16
  • 28
  • 34
  • 45
  • 46

Full Lotto draw results »