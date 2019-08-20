News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Italian PM asked to stay as caretaker leader after resignation

By Press Association
Tuesday, August 20, 2019 - 09:04 PM

Italian PM Giuseppe Conte has tendered his resignation to Italy’s president.

President Sergio Mattarella then asked Mr Conte and his government to stay in place as a caretaker cabinet as he hold talks with political parties to chart out the nation’s future.

President Mattarella’s office said in a statement that he will start his consultations with Italian parties on Wednesday afternoon.

The talks aim to explore options that include possibly forming a new governing coalition that has the support of a majority in parliament.

If that proves impossible, the president will dissolve parliament and call an early election.

