Italian aid worker released after Kenya kidnapping in 2018

By Press Association
Saturday, May 09, 2020 - 05:37 PM

An Italian aid worker who was kidnapped in Kenya in late 2018 has been freed.

Italian Premier Giuseppe Conte welcomed the release of Silvia Romano, who was a 23-year-old volunteer with the humanitarian group Africa Milele when she was abducted in the coastal trading centre of Chakama.

Mr Conte tweeted thanks to the foreign intelligence services and said: “Silvia, we’re waiting for you in Italy!”

Italian news media reported that the young woman ended up in Somalia in the hands of an armed group linked to Islamic extremists.

Al-Shabab militants have been blamed for a series of kidnappings of foreigners along Kenya’s coast.

KenyaKidnappingTOPIC: Italy

