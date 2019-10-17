News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
'It has to be done now': No further 'prolongation' of Brexit says Juncker

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Jean-Claude Juncker, President of the European Commission, ahead of the opening sessions of the European Council summit at EU headquarters in Brussels. (Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire)
By Press Association
Thursday, October 17, 2019 - 02:37 PM

European Commission president Jean-Claude Juncker has ruled out giving the UK any further delay to Brexit.

As he arrived at the EU summit after meeting with the PM, Mr Juncker was asked if he believed the deal would be approved by Parliament.

“I hope it will, I’m convinced it will. It has to,” he replied.

“Anyway there will be no prolongation.

“We have concluded a deal and so there is not an argument for further delay – it has to be done now.”

Mr Juncker added: “We have a deal. The British PM has to make sure that the deal will pass the hurdles of Westminster.

“I will have to make sure it can pass the hurdles of the European Parliament, that’s all.”

Asked if he would rule out a Brexit extension if Mr Johnson asked him to, Mr Juncker told reporters: “I gave a brief doorstep with Boris Johnson… and I was ruling out that there would be any kind of prolongation.

“If we have a deal, we have a deal and there is no need for prolongation.

“That is not only the British view, that is my view too.”

