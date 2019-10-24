News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

'It challenges our understanding of humanity': Lorry deaths a ‘very dark’ day for Essex town

'It challenges our understanding of humanity': Lorry deaths a ‘very dark’ day for Essex town
Picture: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire
By Press Association
Thursday, October 24, 2019 - 03:02 PM

The discovery of 39 bodies in a refrigerated lorry trailer in Grays has been described as a “very dark” day for the town.

Local Councillor James Halden said the discovery on Wednesday was “devastating”.

“Yesterday was a very, very dark day in the history of our borough but not one that will undermine this magnificent community,” he told reporters today.

Mr Halden spoke before he signed a book of condolences for the victims, along with the Thurrock mayor and Essex Police officers.

“Let’s be clear this is an appalling crime,” he said.

“It challenges our understanding of humanity.”

He said the council will remain in contact with police as the investigation continues.

The council will also work with all services to understand what more can be done to prevent such incidents in the future and to support relevant refugee programmes, Mr Halden added.

READ MORE

Gardai will co-operate fully with Essex murder investigation as driver's questioning extended

Thurrock Mayor Terry Piccolo said it was a “tragic” and “terrible” incident.

“This is a tragic incident and our thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends of those who lost their lives in this terrible incident,” he said.

The book of condolences will be open for members of the public to share their sympathies in Thurrock Council for two weeks.

Chief Inspector Claire Talbot and Superintendent Craig Saunders also signed the book on Thursday, but did not make a comment.

Vicar Charlie Kosla, from St Peter and St Paul’s church in Grays, said it was a “dreadful” incident.

He said people in the community have spoken to him about their shock and sadness following the discovery.

“It’s a shock, it’s a sadness and also some amazing heartfelt comments about the lives of who were lost and their families and friends they’ve left behind,” he told reporters.

“It reflects on people’s desperation but also it is horrifying that people, we presume are making a lot of money out of this.”

READ MORE

'Cynical, manipulative and evil': Victims of trafficking gang were all Chinese nationals

More on this topic

Suspected migrants detained at Belgian port where container was shipped fromSuspected migrants detained at Belgian port where container was shipped from

Gardai will co-operate fully with Essex murder investigation as driver's questioning extendedGardai will co-operate fully with Essex murder investigation as driver's questioning extended

Lorry trailer deaths: What we know so farLorry trailer deaths: What we know so far

'Cynical, manipulative and evil': Victims of trafficking gang were all Chinese nationals'Cynical, manipulative and evil': Victims of trafficking gang were all Chinese nationals

TOPIC: Migrant deaths

More in this Section

Labour open to compromise on Johnson’s Brexit deal, says McDonnellLabour open to compromise on Johnson’s Brexit deal, says McDonnell

Suspected migrants detained at Belgian port where container was shipped fromSuspected migrants detained at Belgian port where container was shipped from

Bolivia’s Morales declares himself election winnerBolivia’s Morales declares himself election winner

Wildfire forces people to evacuate in CaliforniaWildfire forces people to evacuate in California


Lifestyle

You thought the days of having a drink in the sun were long gone.Video: Inside the first ‘sun bar’ where you can top up your vitamin D alongside a beer

From Adut Akech to Kaia Gerber, the British Fashion Council has picked its most influential faces in fashion.These are the 5 biggest models in the world right now

From Ushuaia to Tromsø, pack some of our planet’s best adventures into a six-month cruise.The first round-the-world expedition cruise has launched – and the best room costs up to £1million

From tweed patterns to military detailing, Prudence Wade picks out the most stylish skirts of the moment.Skirts aren’t just for summer: These are the best styles to wear this season

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, October 23, 2019

  • 13
  • 27
  • 32
  • 36
  • 38
  • 39
  • 43

Full Lotto draw results »