News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Israel’s SpaceIL will not try second moonshot

Tuesday, June 25, 2019 - 09:31 PM

The Israeli company that attempted to put an unmanned craft on the moon says it will not try a second moonshot.

SpaceIL said its lunar mission in April has been widely hailed as “an exceptional success”, despite crash landing on the moon.

It says that “an attempt to repeat a trip to the moon is not enough of a challenge” and will instead search for a different mission.

The SpaceIL “Beresheet” spacecraft attempted to be the first privately funded lunar mission, but failed to make a controlled landing on the lunar surface.

The company launched in 2011 and initially competed for Google’s Lunar Xprize, a $20m challenge for private companies to land on the moon.

READ MORE

Train passenger killed in ‘savage’ knife attack in front of son, UK court told

- Press Association

More on this topic

Space Station astronauts return to Earth

Moon and Mars not top priorities for Americans on space programme wishlist

Ireland launches first ever National Space Strategy

Nasa to open ISS up to private space tourists from 2020

MoonSpaceILTOPIC: Space

More in this Section

Iran condemns ‘outrageous and idiotic’ US sanctions

Methane on Mars back down to background levels after spike

Johnson pledges to prioritise tax cuts for those on lowest pay

France put on hot weather alert as heatwave reaches Europe


Lifestyle

Ask a counsellor: ‘Why does my husband hate that our daughter’s dating a man going through divorce?’

Check-mate: Gingham- the easy summer style win

Four of the most important post-workout stretches you should be doing ...

Checked the electrics lately? 7 signs your home needs rewiring

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, June 22, 2019

    • 3
    • 4
    • 19
    • 32
    • 39
    • 46
    • 40

Full Lotto draw results »