Israel's PM Netanyahu to make 'dramatic announcement'

Monday, January 07, 2019 - 05:03 PM

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said he will deliver a "dramatic announcement" set to coincide with the evening news broadcast.

Mr Netanyahu said in a statement on Twitter that he would broadcast a "special announcement to the press".

The embattled prime minister's mysterious statement left even veteran political reporters baffled as to its nature.

File Image of Israeli President Benjamin Netanyahu.

There was speculation it was related to investigations into alleged corruption by Mr Netanyahu.

Police have recommended that Mr Netanyahu be indicted in a series of corruption probes.

Mr Netanyahu called early elections last month and is seeking re-election under the shadow of a possible indictment.

He has denied any wrongdoing and has said he would not give up his re-election campaign or resign his office if charged.

- Press Association


