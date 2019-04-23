NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Israel’s PM keen to name Golan Heights settlement after Donald Trump

Tuesday, April 23, 2019 - 04:57 PM

Israel’s prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu wants to name a new settlement in the Golan Heights after President Donald Trump out of gratitude for the White House’s recognition of Israeli sovereignty over the territory.

Mr Netanyahu was touring the Golan Heights on Tuesday and said there was a “need to express our appreciation” to the president.

He said he will advance “a resolution calling for a new community on the Golan Heights named after President Donald J. Trump”.

Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu holds a proclamation signed by US President Donald Trump recognising Israel’s sovereignty over the Golan Heights (Ronen Zvulun/AP)

Last month Mr Trump officially recognised Israeli sovereignty over the territory it captured from Syria in the 1967 Mideast War.

Israel annexed the mountain plateau in 1981, a move unrecognised by most of the international community.

An estimated 20,000 Israelis live in Golan Heights settlements, which most of the international community considers illegal.

- Press Association

