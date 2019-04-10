NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»world

Israel’s opposition party concedes defeat in election

Wednesday, April 10, 2019 - 07:28 PM

Israel’s Blue and White party leaders are conceding defeat in Israel’s election.

Yair Lapid, the party’s second in command, told a press conference that though his party “did not win in this round, I respect the voters”.

He said his party will “embitter” Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s life from the opposition.

Benjamin Netanyahu remains Israel’s Prime Minister (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit)

The Blue and White party, headed by former army chief of staff Benny Gantz, drew even with Mr Netanyahu’s Likud party, but the incumbent prime minister is poised to form a government with his larger bloc of religious and nationalist allies.

Mr Gantz says his party has “founded a true alternative rule to Netanyahu”.

- Press Association

KEYWORDS

Benjamin NetanyahuBenny Gantz

