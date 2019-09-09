News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Israel’s Benjamin Netanyahu reveals what he says is Iran nuclear weapons site

By Press Association
Monday, September 09, 2019 - 05:22 PM

Israel’s prime minister has unveiled what he says is a previously undisclosed Iranian nuclear weapons site.

Benjamin Netanyahu said the facility was discovered from records that Israel said it had seized from an Iranian nuclear warehouse early last year.

He showed a satellite photo of the facility in the southern Fars province’s Abadeh area in June, followed by a second photo of what he said was the site being destroyed in July, after the Iranians realised they had been discovered.

Israel knows what you're doing, Israel knows when you're doing it, and Israel knows where you're doing it

Mr Netanyahu, a fierce critic of the international nuclear deal with Iran, says Tehran is trying to develop a nuclear weapon, a charge Iran denies.

“Israel knows what you’re doing, Israel knows when you’re doing it, and Israel knows where you’re doing it,” Mr Netanyahu said.

