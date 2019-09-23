News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Israelis await president’s PM choice after crucial talks end

Israelis await president’s PM choice after crucial talks end
By Press Association
Monday, September 23, 2019 - 12:48 PM

Israel’s president wrapped up his second and final day of crucial talks to find a new prime minister and a way out of political deadlock, after meeting on Monday with the smaller parties elected in last week’s vote.

After hearing the recommendations from the remaining party for who should head a government, Reuven Rivlin must now select the candidate he deems most able to form a stable coalition.

He is set to make his decision by Wednesday.

The post-election consultations are usually a formality, but the largely ceremonial president is now playing a key role after an almost tied election result.

Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu (Ariel Schalit/AP)
Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu (Ariel Schalit/AP)

“There is one thing that the people are largely united over and that is the desire that there won’t be third elections,” Mr Rivlin said.

The smaller parties’ recommendations were split between Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Blue and White’s Benny Gantz.

That would suggest that, coming out of the talks, Mr Netanyahu holds a small edge over Mr Gantz.

Mr Rivlin will likely pick the candidate with the most recommendations who will then have 28 days to try to cobble together a government.

If the first candidate chosen fails within that time, the second is given the opportunity.

If he too does not manage, the country could head to a third, unprecedented election.

Blue and White party leader Benny Gantz (Sebastian Scheiner/AP)
Blue and White party leader Benny Gantz (Sebastian Scheiner/AP)

In Mr Rivlin’s first round of talks on Sunday, the Joint Arab List threw its support behind Mr Gantz, the first time the Arab parties had recommended a candidate since 1992, saying it was doing so in a bid to topple Mr Netanyahu, whose anti-Arab rhetoric has infuriated and offended Arabs in Israel during his decade in power.

The backing promised to give Mr Gantz a slight edge in support.

But on Monday, the Joint Arab List said it was withdrawing some of its members’ recommendations for Mr Gantz, trimming his support to below Mr Netanyahu’s.

Last week’s repeat election produced no clear winner, with Blue and White receiving 33 seats in Israel’s 120-member parliament and Mr Netanyahu’s Likud garnering 31 seats.

Both sides fell short of the majority needed to form a government and therefore must seek the support of other parties.

Neither party can form a coalition without the eight seats won by firebrand former Defense Minister Avigdor Lieberman, who on Sunday declined to endorse either candidate for prime minister.

Mr Lieberman has pushed Mr Gantz and Mr Netanyahu to agree to sit with him in a broad, secular unity government, and both have agreed in theory but disagree over who should head it.

The vote last week was a never-before held second election which was triggered after Mr Netanyahu was unable to forge a coalition and then dissolved parliament.

- Press Association

READ MORE

Driving ban for ex-cricketer Shane Warne after he admits speeding offence

More on this topic

Arab bloc in Israel’s parliament endorses Gantz for prime ministerArab bloc in Israel’s parliament endorses Gantz for prime minister

Israel election - Fateful times loom for NetanyahuIsrael election - Fateful times loom for Netanyahu

Israel’s Netanyahu appears to suffer setback in exit pollsIsrael’s Netanyahu appears to suffer setback in exit polls

Gaza rocket fire making war inevitable, says Benjamin Netanyahu ahead of pollGaza rocket fire making war inevitable, says Benjamin Netanyahu ahead of poll

Benjamin NetanyahuBenny GantzElectionsIsraelReuven RivlinTOPIC: Israel

More in this Section

Driving ban for ex-cricketer Shane Warne after he admits speeding offenceDriving ban for ex-cricketer Shane Warne after he admits speeding offence

Railway station at Manchester Airport evacuated following reports of suspicious packageRailway station at Manchester Airport evacuated following reports of suspicious package

Iran tells West to leave Persian Gulf amid heightened tensionIran tells West to leave Persian Gulf amid heightened tension

Johnson plays down chances of ‘New York breakthrough’ on BrexitJohnson plays down chances of ‘New York breakthrough’ on Brexit


Lifestyle

In aid of Cancer Awareness Week, we convinced four of our columnists to bare all for our Examine Yourself campaign.Examine Yourself: Baring all for Cancer Awareness Week

It was an effervescent and often moving turn by an artist with a meaningful claim to the title of world’s most interesting pop star.Ariana Grande's opening night at 3Arena in Dublin proved why she is the world's most interesting pop star

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, September 21, 2019

  • 6
  • 8
  • 13
  • 15
  • 21
  • 30
  • 17

Full Lotto draw results »