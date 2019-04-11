NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»world

Israeli spacecraft fails to become first commercial moon lander

Thursday, April 11, 2019 - 09:37 PM

An Israeli spacecraft has failed in its bid to become the first private craft to land on the moon after crashing on the lunar surface.

Non-profit organisation SpaceIL had been hoping to see its Beresheet craft complete a landing on the moon, and in the process make Israel only the fourth country to manage the feat.

But Doron Opher, general manager of the space division of Israel Aerospace Industries, said the craft “definitely crashed on the surface of the moon”.

(PA Graphics)

The spacecraft lost communication with Earth just moments before it was to touch down.

“If at first you don’t succeed, try try again,” said Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who was on hand for what organisers had hoped to be a celebration.

The lander – whose name is Hebrew for Genesis – took off almost two months ago from Cape Canaveral in Florida as part of a “ride share” with Elon Musk’s SpaceX, as the Beresheet mission could not afford its own rocket.

The four-legged spacecraft, which is around the size of a washing machine, had been circling the Earth in increasingly large orbits waiting to be captured by the moon’s gravity.

It was expected to land in the Sea of Serenity, on the northern hemisphere of the moon’s near side.

A time capsule was on board the lander — which included a picture of Israeli astronaut Ilan Ramon, who died on the space shuttle Columbia in 2003 — as well as a lunar library containing 30 million pages on a disk from the US-based Arch Mission Foundation.

Mr Ramon’s widow, Rona, who was a big supporter of Beresheet, died of cancer in December.

- Press Association

More on this topic

Sinn Féin MP says she was diagnosed with PTSD due to Troubles

Felix hat-trick hands Benfica advantage over Eintracht Frankfurt

Arsenal impress at home again to beat Napoli in Europa League

Alonso gives Chelsea precious quarter-final lead

KEYWORDS

Beresheetmoon landingSpaceIL

More in this Section

A whole new world – how life has changed while Julian Assange was holed up

Family ‘ecstatic’ as woman detained in Dubai over Facebook post to return home

Here are some of the more notable visitors during Julian Assange’s embassy stay

May tells MPs it is their national duty to agree Brexit deal


Lifestyle

Lucky 13: Double lung transplant patient opens up about waiting game and living with CF

The best events and activities to keep the kids entertained over the Easter holidays

The world’s biggest Primark opens in Birmingham – 5 more giant stores for your global shopping spree

How to create a self-care toolkit for kids

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, April 10, 2019

    • 3
    • 9
    • 17
    • 29
    • 42
    • 43
    • 16

Full Lotto draw results »