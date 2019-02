Israeli prime minister set to face corruption charges

Israel’s attorney general says he has decided to indict Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on a series of corruption charges.

Avichai Mandelblit said on Thursday that he has accepted the police recommendations to file charges against Mr Netanyahu in three different cases, pending a final hearing.

In a Justice Ministry statement, Mr Mandelblit said he plans to charge Mr Netanyahu with bribery for promoting regulatory changes worth hundreds of millions of pounds to telecom giant Bezeq in return for positive press coverage in Bezeq’s popular subsidiary news site Walla.

He will also charge Mr Netanyahu with fraud and breach of trust in two other cases.

The first involves accepting gifts from billionaire friends and the second revolves around alleged offers of advantageous legislation for a major newspaper in return for favourable coverage.

Mr Netanyahu denies any wrongdoing. He has called a press conference for Thursday evening.

- Press Association