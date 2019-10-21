News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Israeli PM Netanyahu gives up on forming new coalition

Israeli PM Netanyahu gives up on forming new coalition
Monday, October 21, 2019 - 06:45 PM

Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu has ended his quest to form a new coalition, the president said, in a step that pushes the country into new political uncertainty.

Mr Netanyahu fell short of securing a 61-seat parliamentary majority in last month’s national election, but President Reuven Rivlin gave him the first opportunity to form a government because he had more support, 55 seats, than any other candidate.

The PM had hoped to form a broad “unity” government with his chief rival, former military chief Benny Gantz, but late on Monday, Mr Netanyahu announced he had come up short.

Mr Rivlin said he will give Mr Gantz a chance to form a government, although the former army man does not appear to have enough support either.

If Mr Gantz fails, Israel could hold its third election in less than a year.

READ MORE

Rees-Mogg should ‘reconsider his position’ due to his ‘incompetence’, MPs told

More on this topic

Israeli archaeologists unearth ancient cityIsraeli archaeologists unearth ancient city

Israeli PM’s rival rejects conditions for forming unity governmentIsraeli PM’s rival rejects conditions for forming unity government

Israeli PM Netanyahu asked by president to form new governmentIsraeli PM Netanyahu asked by president to form new government

Israel’s main parties begin talks on coalition governmentIsrael’s main parties begin talks on coalition government

TOPIC: Israel

More in this Section

Hong Kong descends into chaos as protesters defy rally banHong Kong descends into chaos as protesters defy rally ban

Boeing says it regrets concerns over internal 737 Max messagesBoeing says it regrets concerns over internal 737 Max messages

Showdown for Johnson on crunch vote as Labour seeks to hijack Brexit legislationShowdown for Johnson on crunch vote as Labour seeks to hijack Brexit legislation

Australian newspapers campaign against government secrecyAustralian newspapers campaign against government secrecy


Lifestyle

As he prepares to stand down at Wexford Festival Opera, director David Agler tells Cathy Desmond about the highlights of his 15 years at the helmAll set for his swansong: Director David Agler highlights 15 years at Wexford Festival Opera

Volunteers from the multinational tech company harvest food fresh from Fota Gardens, writes Peter Dowdall.Made in Munster: The tech giant Apple harvesting food from Fota Gardens

Peter Dowdall takes a look at a plant that thrives in damp soil and is a key part of Ireland’s biodiversityThe wonders of willows: A key part of Ireland’s biodiversity

Pollutants can have an impact on your health, but there are things you can do to reduce the potential damage.High pollution days ‘lead to more cardiac arrests and strokes’: 5 easy ways to protect yourself

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, October 19, 2019

  • 5
  • 8
  • 18
  • 19
  • 28
  • 34
  • 33

Full Lotto draw results »