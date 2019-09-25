News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Israeli PM Netanyahu asked by president to form new government

Israeli PM Netanyahu asked by president to form new government
By Press Association
Wednesday, September 25, 2019 - 06:46 PM

Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has been given the difficult task of forming a new government, the president’s office said.

The decision came after President Reuven Rivlin’s attempts to broker a unity government between Mr Netanyahu and his chief rival, Benny Gantz, failed.

Mr Netanyahu faces an uphill struggle. After a tight election, his Likud party, along with smaller allied parties, controls 55 seats, short of the required 61-seat majority in parliament.

Benny Gantz may be given the chance to form a government if Benjamin Netanyahu fails (Sebastian Scheiner/AP)
Benny Gantz may be given the chance to form a government if Benjamin Netanyahu fails (Sebastian Scheiner/AP)

His former ally, the Yisrael Beitenu party, refuses to sit in a government with Mr Netanyahu’s ultra-religious partners and dovish opposition parties are unlikely to back Mr Netanyahu.

He has up to six weeks to form a coalition. If he fails, Mr Gantz is likely to be given a chance.

- Press Association

READ MORE

Johnson says Supreme Court was wrong to block suspension of Parliament

More on this topic

Israel’s main parties begin talks on coalition governmentIsrael’s main parties begin talks on coalition government

Israel rivals to discuss national unity government after inconclusive pollIsrael rivals to discuss national unity government after inconclusive poll

Israelis await president’s PM choice after crucial talks endIsraelis await president’s PM choice after crucial talks end

Arab bloc in Israel’s parliament endorses Gantz for prime ministerArab bloc in Israel’s parliament endorses Gantz for prime minister

TOPIC: Israel

More in this Section

Johnson: 'Paralysed' Parliament will keep 'sabotaging' Brexit negotiations Johnson: 'Paralysed' Parliament will keep 'sabotaging' Brexit negotiations

Prehistoric babies may have been ‘bottle-fed’ animal milk, study suggestsPrehistoric babies may have been ‘bottle-fed’ animal milk, study suggests

Derby County players on drink-drive charge after crashDerby County players on drink-drive charge after crash

Multinational crew lifts off for International Space StationMultinational crew lifts off for International Space Station


Lifestyle

Kya deLongchamps reflects on achieving clever home sparkle using mirrors and other antique, vintage and reproduction furnishingsVintage View: Mirror, mirror on the wall

I IMAGINED I knew something of west Limerick — that tourist honeypot, Adare, and its two great restaurants, The Oak Room at Adare Manor and Adare 1826; the wonderful Mustard Seed, in Ballingarry, my hospitality equivalent of a comfort blanket — but a recent food writers’ tour of the region proved quite the eye opener, showcasing, in particular, the glorious Shannon estuary shoreline.Restaurant Review: Green Room Cafe

‘ieStyle Live’ will bring cutting edge trends to Cork in an unmissable fashion show next month, hosted by Brendan Courtney and Sonya Lennon. Ruth O’Connor talks to celebrity make up artist Christine Lucignano about the beauty trends she’ll be tapping into on the nightMeet Christine Lucignano, make-up artist to the stars

Doctor’s orders - Play with your ballsExamine Yourself: The warning signs and how to reduce risk of testicular cancer

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, September 21, 2019

  • 6
  • 8
  • 13
  • 15
  • 21
  • 30
  • 17

Full Lotto draw results »