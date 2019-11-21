News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu charged with fraud and bribery

By Press Association
Thursday, November 21, 2019 - 04:36 PM

Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu charged with fraud and bribery

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has been charged in a series of corruption scandals.

Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit issued an indictment on Thursday charging Mr Netanyahu with fraud, breach of trust and bribery.

Mr Netanyahu has denied any wrongdoing and said he is a victim of a witch-hunt. He is due to make a statement on Thursday evening.

The decision is likely to have a major impact on Mr Netanyahu’s chances of staying in office (Ronen Zvulun/Pool/AP)
The decision is likely to have a major impact on Mr Netanyahu’s chances of staying in office (Ronen Zvulun/Pool/AP)

But the decision to charge him is likely to deal a heavy blow to Mr Netanyahu’s hopes of remaining in office.

Israel has recently held two inconclusive elections, with a third likely amid an ongoing political impasse.

The allegations against Mr Netanyahu include suspicions that he accepted hundreds of thousands of pounds worth of champagne and cigars from billionaire friends, offered to trade favours with a newspaper publisher, and used his influence to help a wealthy telecoms magnate in exchange for favourable coverage on a popular news site.

READ MORE

Greenpeace activists spell out climate message on Angela Merkel’s office

More on this topic

Israeli PM awaits decision on corruption chargesIsraeli PM awaits decision on corruption charges

Israel closer to another election as Netanyahu rival fails to form coalitionIsrael closer to another election as Netanyahu rival fails to form coalition

Israel set for third election after kingmaker refuses to back any candidateIsrael set for third election after kingmaker refuses to back any candidate

’23 killed’ as Israel strikes Iranian targets in Syria’23 killed’ as Israel strikes Iranian targets in Syria

TOPIC: Israel

More in this Section

More protesters exit Hong Kong campus as voters urged to ‘kick out black force’More protesters exit Hong Kong campus as voters urged to ‘kick out black force’

Four killed as protesters clash with security forces in BaghdadFour killed as protesters clash with security forces in Baghdad

Five killed in blast at Sicily fireworks factoryFive killed in blast at Sicily fireworks factory

Prince Andrew seen for first time after stepping down from royal dutiesPrince Andrew seen for first time after stepping down from royal duties


Lifestyle

Low blood pressure, or hypotension, can occur for a few reasons.Natural health: I'm seven months pregnant and have low blood pressure; I have psorasis due to work pressure

Almost every year, at about this time, loaves of beautifully packaged Panettone start appearing in delicatessen shops.Michelle Darmody: It's the time of the year for Panettone

It can be difficult to diagnose early.World Pancreatic Cancer Day: The signs to look out for

With flights resuming to the world famous Egyptian resort, now is the time to go, says Sarah Marshall.This is why you should be diving in Sharm el-Sheikh in 2020

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, November 20, 2019

  • 15
  • 16
  • 20
  • 25
  • 28
  • 37
  • 39

Full Lotto draw results »