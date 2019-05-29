NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Israeli parliament vote triggers early election

Wednesday, May 29, 2019 - 10:26 PM

Israel’s parliament has voted to dissolve itself, sending the country to an unprecedented second snap election this year as Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu failed to form a governing coalition.

The Knesset, which came into office less than two months ago, voted 74-45 to disperse and call new elections.

Mr Netanyahu appeared to cruise to victory in April 9 elections.

But infighting among ultra-Orthodox and secular ultra-nationalist allies, and disagreement over proposed bills to protect Mr Netanyahu from prosecution crushed his efforts to form a coalition.

Rather than concede that task to one of his rivals, Mr Netanyahu’s Likud party advanced a bill to dissolve parliament and send the country to the polls for a second time this year.

