Israeli parliament vote triggers early election

Israel’s parliament has voted to dissolve itself, sending the country to an unprecedented second snap election this year as Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu failed to form a governing coalition.

The Knesset, which came into office less than two months ago, voted 74-45 to disperse and call new elections.

Mr Netanyahu appeared to cruise to victory in April 9 elections.

But infighting among ultra-Orthodox and secular ultra-nationalist allies, and disagreement over proposed bills to protect Mr Netanyahu from prosecution crushed his efforts to form a coalition.

Rather than concede that task to one of his rivals, Mr Netanyahu’s Likud party advanced a bill to dissolve parliament and send the country to the polls for a second time this year.

