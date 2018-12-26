NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Israeli parliament clears way for elections on April 9

Wednesday, December 26, 2018 - 08:02 PM

The Israeli parliament has voted to dissolve the current legislature and scheduled new elections for April 9.

In what was largely a formality, the Knesset voted late on Wednesday in favour of dissolving by a 102-2 margin.

Earlier this week, prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced he was disbanding his coalition and taking the nation to new elections six months ahead of schedule.

Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu (Sebastian Scheiner/AP)

The country now heads into a three-month campaign.

Opinion polls have suggested that Mr Netanyahu’s nationalist Likud Party will easily win re-election.

But those bright prospects could be hurt by a looming decision by the country’s attorney general on whether to file charges against Mr Netanyahu.

Mr Netanyahu is suspected in a series of corruption allegations.

An indictment would put heavy pressure on the long-time leader to step aside.

- Press Association


