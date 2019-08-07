News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Israeli library displays last batch of obtained Kafka works

Israeli library displays last batch of obtained Kafka works
By Press Association
Wednesday, August 07, 2019 - 04:57 PM

Israel’s National Library has unveiled a batch of previously unseen personal letters, illustrations, diaries and handwritten manuscripts belonging to famed author Franz Kafka.

After a lengthy legal saga, the papers arrived from a Swiss bank two weeks ago with roughly 100 other artifacts.

The released materials are the final unseen portion of a collection inherited by Max Brod, Kafka’s long-time friend and editor, and the publication marks the end of an 11-year battle in court.

Although the collection does not include substantial unpublished work by Kafka, researchers believe it will help shed light on the life and thinking of one of the most influential writers of the 20th century.

“We are very happy for this moment, finally, after almost 12 years of legal proceedings, many travels and treasure hunts, to bring Max Brod’s estate with papers of Franz Kafka to Jerusalem,” said Oren Weinberg, the director of Israel’s National Library.

He said the release fulfilled Brod’s wishes to make the materials publicly accessible and enhances research on the influential author.

Kafka, a German-speaking Jew from Prague, was a little-known writer when he died of tuberculosis in 1924 at the age of 40. Shortly before his death, he bequeathed his writings to Brod, instructing him to burn it all unread.

Brod instead published most of the writings in his possession, turning Kafka posthumously into a literary sensation. Kafka, best known for his works The Metamorphosis, The Trial and The Castle, is famous for pinning everyday protagonists against absurd and mysterious situations and authorities.

Writings of famed author Franz Kafka (Sebastian Scheiner/AP)
Writings of famed author Franz Kafka (Sebastian Scheiner/AP)

Brod smuggled some of Kafka’s works to pre-state Israel when he fled the Nazis in 1938 and passed some of his collection to Israeli public archives. The rest of his archive was inherited by his secretary, Esther Hoffe. Brod requested that she pass on the remaining works to an academic institution.

Instead, for the following four decades she kept the collection in her cat-filled apartment in Tel Aviv, and in banks in Switzerland and Israel. She also sold some of the items for hefty sums.

When she died in 2008 at the age of 101, the cache was passed to her two daughters who considered Brod a father figure and his archive their rightful inheritance.

The hearing in a court for family matters in Tel Aviv over the inheritance caught the attention of Meir Heller, the legal counsel for Israel’s National Library, and set in motion a legal battle over the collection.

Mr Heller said he argued that Brod had requested that the collection be passed on to the National Library, and that Kafka’s writings are a “cultural asset” to Israel. The legal fight eventually reached Israel’s Supreme Court, which sided with the library.

Most of the artifacts displayed on Wednesday were held in a bank in Zurich and are believed to be the last unseen batch of Brod’s collection.

Previous portions of the archive were retrieved from German police, who confiscated works that were believed to have been smuggled, a Tel Aviv apartment and from Israeli bank vaults. Swiss courts reviewed and agreed with the Israeli verdict before materials were handed over.

David Blumberg, chairman of the board of directors at the National Library, said the library will digitise the collection and make it available for a global audience.

- Press Association

More on this topic

New left-wing bloc in Israel looking to topple Benjamin NetanyahuNew left-wing bloc in Israel looking to topple Benjamin Netanyahu

Ex-Israel PM Ehud Barak returns to politics in bid to oust Benjamin NetanyahuEx-Israel PM Ehud Barak returns to politics in bid to oust Benjamin Netanyahu

Israeli parliament vote triggers early electionIsraeli parliament vote triggers early election

Israel steps up strikes as Gaza rocket attacks intensifyIsrael steps up strikes as Gaza rocket attacks intensify

Franz KafkaTOPIC: Israel

More in this Section

Body of missing British scientist found on Greek islandBody of missing British scientist found on Greek island

Trump faces protests on visit to cities hit by mass shootingsTrump faces protests on visit to cities hit by mass shootings

Backfiring motorcycle sparks panic in Times SquareBackfiring motorcycle sparks panic in Times Square

Pakistan downgrading ties with India over Kashmir disputePakistan downgrading ties with India over Kashmir dispute


Lifestyle

Carol O’Callaghan gets expert advice on DIY flower arranging using everything from a gift bouquet to garden offerings, and learns how they can be deployed to enhance the home interior.Your go-to guide for expert advice on DIY flower arranging

Although at the forefront of a booming tech industry, Washington state’s largest city is also steeped in nostalgia, says Sarah Marshall.Coffee, grunge and killer whales: 5 reasons why Seattle is naturally charming

French Alpine resorts Tignes and Courchevel are much more than winter ski destinations, says Ben Mitchell.5 pulse-pumping summer adventure activities to try in the French Alps

Dr Shelby Harris is on a mission to help women get better quality sleep. Lisa Salmon finds out more.5 ways to tackle insomnia by improving your sleep ‘stimulus control’, according to an expert

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, August 03, 2019

  • 1
  • 3
  • 22
  • 29
  • 31
  • 37
  • 34

Full Lotto draw results »